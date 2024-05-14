(Bloomberg) -- Russia detained another top Defense Ministry official on bribery allegations, the second case in less than a month as President Vladimir Putin shakes up his military leadership.

The head of the ministry’s personnel department, Yuri Kuznetsov, is accused of accepting a large bribe from a group of business people in return for favors, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Tuesday in a statement on Telegram. Officials seized more than 100 million rubles ($1.1 million) as well as gold coins, collectible watches and other luxury items during searches at his properties, the committee said.

Kuznetsov’s detention follows the arrest last month of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on bribery charges. Ivanov was a top ally of Sergei Shoigu who was removed as defense minister by Putin late Sunday and replaced by Andrey Belousov, an economist and the former first deputy prime minister, as Russia’s war in Ukraine extends into a third year.

Putin on Tuesday also appointed his former bodyguard Alexey Dyumin, who was governor of Russia’s Tula region, to be a presidential aide in the Kremlin.

Putin has moved Shoigu, who was defense minister since 2012, to become secretary of Russia’s Security Council. Nikolai Patrushev, 72, another top ally who’d been the Security Council secretary since 2008, was appointed as a Kremlin aide overseeing shipbuilding on Tuesday.

