(Bloomberg) -- A Russian general who said he was dismissed after criticizing the scale of troop losses in Ukraine has been detained on fraud allegations.

Major General Ivan Popov, whose call sign was “Spartacus,” was ordered held in custody for two months on charges of large-scale fraud by the 235th Garrison Military Court, according to the Interfax news service. The court decision was issued on May 17, the agency reported on Tuesday.

Popov, who commanded Russia’s 58th army fighting in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, accused military chiefs of “treacherously” ousting him in July last year after saying he’d confronted them over shortcomings in combat operations. His removal emerged less than a month after the aborted revolt by Wagner mercenaries against the then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the conduct of the war.

Read more: Putin Turns to a Technocrat to Crank Up Russia’s War Machine

President Vladimir Putin replaced Shoigu with former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, an economist, in a shake-up of defense and security officials this month. Popov’s detention follows last month’s arrest of former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on bribery charges and the detention of the head of the ministry’s personnel department on bribery allegations last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.