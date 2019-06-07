(Bloomberg) -- A prominent journalist who investigated corruption in Russia has been detained on drug trafficking charges, according to the online news outlet where he works.

Ivan Golunov, 36, was stopped and searched by police in Moscow on Thursday as he was going to meet with another journalist, the independent Meduza website said in a statement. Police “supposedly found illegal drugs on his person and in his home, and detectives have claimed there was an ‘intent to distribute,’” Meduza’s Chief Executive Officer Galina Timchenko and Editor-in-Chief Ivan Kolpakov said in the statement Friday.

Golunov, who conducted investigations into corruption in Moscow city hall and schemes allegedly used by bureaucrats to enrich themselves, has denied possessing the drugs, according to the Latvia-registered news outlet. He said he was beaten while in custody and prevented from contacting a lawyer, while a friend was only informed of his whereabouts after he’d been held for 14 hours, it said.

When a lawyer was granted access, police refused Golunov’s request to take samples from his hands for forensic analysis to determine whether he’d ever been in contact with the substance he was alleged to possess, the website reported.

“We have reason to believe he’s been targeted because of his work as a journalist,” Timchenko and Kolpakov wrote, adding that Golunov had been the target of threats in recent months. “We will defend our journalist by all available means.”

