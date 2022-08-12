(Bloomberg) -- Shipments of diesel-type fuel from former Soviet Union countries are forecast to ease this month, potentially complicating an already chaotic supply picture in Europe.

Exports of gasoil and diesel from the region are expected to drop 4% in August from a month earlier, according to seaborne oil trade analytics firm Petro-Logistics SA. Much -- if not all -- of the supply will originate from Russia, a major provider of such fuels, particularly to Europe.

Low water-levels on the crucial Rhine River waterway are stymieing flows of diesel and other commodities into inland Europe. The continent has recently seen several refinery outages -- planned and unplanned -- and governments recently said they’re releasing oil from strategic reserves to bolster supply.

Stockpiles of diesel-type fuel in northwest Europe are set to drop to their lowest since at least the start of 2011 this November. That’s just a few months before a European Union ban on seaborne imports from Russia -- currently the continent’s single-biggest external supplier -- is set to kick in. Inventories in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil trading hub are currently at their lowest seasonally since at least 2008.

This month’s expected exports from former Soviet countries come after a “strong” July, and are up 8% from a year earlier, Petro-Logistics Chief Executive Officer Daniel Gerber said by email.

The company pegs flows from Primorsk -- Russia’s main port for shipping diesel abroad -- at 1.15 million tons this month. That’s roughly 280,000 barrels a day, little changed from July’s forecast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.