(Bloomberg) -- Russia is discussing setting its wheat-export quota, which kicks in during the latter part of the season through June, at 9 million tons, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The agriculture ministry’s preliminary proposal is for a total grains quota of 14 million tons, including 9 million tons of wheat, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The size and timeline of the quota will be defined by the government based on a recommendation by the tariffs commission, a spokesman for the agriculture ministry said, without commenting on the figures. The economy ministry’s press service said it plans to discuss the specific dates and volumes of the quota for 2022 in the near future, together with the ministry of agriculture.

Russia plans to set a grain-export quota in the first half of next year to curb exports to support domestic demand, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said last month. The quota is planned from mid-February, the ministry said earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.