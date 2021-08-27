(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s death toll from Covid-19 in July grew to 50,421, the highest monthly total since the epidemic began, amid spreading infections from the Delta variant and continued public resistance to vaccination campaigns.

The number of deaths associated with the virus last month was more than double initial figures reported by the government’s Covid-19 task force, according to Federal Statistics Service data released late Friday.

Total fatalities linked to the epidemic rose to nearly 370,000 through July, among the world’s highest, after the statistics service revised up June’s data slightly too.

Even as officials have warned about infection risks from the Delta variant that’s surged through the country, many Russians remain skeptical of government appeals to get vaccinated. Less than a third of the population has done so, despite the widespread availability of domestic inoculations, leaving the Kremlin well short of its target of having 60% of adults vaccinated by autumn.

The government has resisted lockdown measures ahead of parliamentary elections in September that will serve as a referendum on President Vladimir Putin’s rule. There are concerns about a potential new wave of infections as children return to schools next week.

The Federal Statistics Service’s data, released weeks after the initial daily reports, has consistently reflected a higher number of direct deaths, as well as cases where infected people died but Covid wasn’t regarded as the cause.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.