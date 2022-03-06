(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia will temporarily reduce the amount of information commercial banks are required to publish in an effort to limit the risks from international sanctions.

Starting from the statements for February, banks will no longer have to release accounts prepared to national standards or any additional disclosures on their websites, the central bank said in statement.

Russian lenders will still have to submit their accounts to the central bank and will be able to show them to their counterparties, the regulator said.

