(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit next week, with the country’s foreign minister leading the delegation, according to the embassy in Indonesia.

“Yes, I can confirm that the Head of the Russian Delegation at the upcoming G-20 Summit will be Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov,” said press attache Alexander Tumaykin on Thursday.

This confirms Bloomberg’s earlier report that Putin will skip the high-profile gathering in Bali, citing people familiar with the matter, as the Kremlin seeks to protect the president from potential high-level tensions over his invasion of Ukraine.

Putin won’t be attending G-20 summit on Nov. 15-16 in person, but he will join one of the meetings online, said Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson at Indonesia’s coordinating ministry for investment and maritime affairs.

US President Joe Biden had said in March that Russia should be removed from the G-20 following its invasion of Ukraine.

