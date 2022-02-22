(Bloomberg) -- European gas prices may more than double after Germany halted certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and an ally of Vladimir Putin.

“Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay 2.000 euros for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!” Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and keeps a lower political profile, said on his Twitter account, posting the same statement in English, German and Russian.

Natural gas in Europe traded at 79 euros per megawatt-hour by 4:17 p.m. in Amsterdam, an 8.9% increase since the previous close. That equates to about 830 euros per 1,000 cubic meters, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will halt certification of the link in response to Putin’s decision to recognize two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. The European Union and U.K. set out initial packages of sanctions targeting Moscow in response.

Europe is already grappling with an energy-supply crunch amid low gas inventories. Nord Stream 2, which has been subject to U.S. sanctions, would ship as much as 55 billion cubic meters of the fuel directly to Europe, though it has been under regulatory review in Germany. Construction of the pipeline run by Gazprom PJSC and co-financed by five European energy companies was completed late last year.

The decision to freeze the certification won’t cut current Russian gas flows to Europe. Still, concerns over further geopolitical tensions around Ukraine caused European gas prices to jump as much as 13% on Tuesday.

