(Bloomberg) -- Russia will likely leverage its advantage in ammunition stockpiles this year and could occupy more Ukrainian territory if crucial aid isn’t delivered to Kyiv, according to an annual report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Kremlin has about three to four times more artillery than Ukrainian forces after boosting its ammunition production to as many as 4 million units last year, up from 600,000 rounds in 2022, the report said. That gap will widen, since it’s “almost certain” that Western deliveries won’t keep pace with Russia’s output.

As aid flows to Ukraine are held up by political infighting, primarily in the US, where some $60 billion in assistance has stalled in Congress, Moscow’s ultimate aim is to press for a better negotiating position, the report said. After President Vladimir Putin’s plans for a “blitzkrieg” assault failed in 2022, the Russian leader is now relying on attrition to gain the advantage, it said.

“If Western aid diminishes significantly in the coming years, Russia will be more likely to gradually occupy large Ukrainian territories with a massive, unskilled force, imposing unfavourable peace terms on Ukraine,” the Estonian agency said.

Kyiv Needs Shells

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday highlighted the importance of keeping ammunition and other materiel flowing to Ukraine and urged European nations to do more to support the government in Kyiv.

“We know that several thousand artillery shells are currently being fired at the front in eastern and southern Ukraine every day,” Scholz said at a groundbreaking ceremony for an expanded Rheinmetall AG ammunition facility in western Germany.

Although US and European Union sanctions against Moscow have been effective, especially forcing Moscow’s isolation from global financial markets, Russia’s economy is nevertheless experiencing a war-fueled boom, the report said.

Within Russia, the Kremlin’s hold on power could be vulnerable to social tensions arising from future economic hardship and a new military draft. But in 2023, Russia overcame earlier recruitment difficulties, signing up around 300,000 new troops on a volunteer basis thanks to rising salaries, Estonian intelligence said.

Long fearful that Russia may also have future plans to bring the Baltics back under its grip, the Estonian intelligence agency said “the likelihood of a direct military attack against Estonia remains low in the coming year.”

It warned, however, that Russia could double land and airborne forces near the NATO member’s border in the years ahead.

“The Kremlin is probably anticipating a possible conflict with NATO within the next decade,” the report said, echoing the concerns of a growing list of European officials in recent weeks.

Estonia has become a particular target for the Kremlin. Russia placed Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on its criminal wanted list, state news service Tass reported, citing the Interior Ministry’s data base.

