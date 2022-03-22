(Bloomberg) -- Russian lawmakers expanded legislation that punishes people with fines or imprisonment for publishing “fake” news about the military’s operations to cover all state agencies, in a major escalation of the crackdown on media coverage of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The State Duma lower house of parliament backed amendments criminalizing the public dissemination of “knowingly false information” about the activities of government bodies abroad in pursuing Russia’s national interests. The offense carries a penalty ranging from fines of between 700,000 rubles ($6,800) and 5 million rubles to imprisonment of up to 15 years if the actions led to “grave consequences.”

Earlier this month Putin signed into law harsh new legislation to impose prison terms for people charged with spreading “fake” news about the military or calling for sanctions against Russia. That came as the authorities moved to tighten control of information amid international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sweeping sanctions that have plunged the country into isolation over its military campaign.

Putin last week vowed to purge Russia of the “scum and traitors” who opposed the war in Ukraine.

Russia banned Facebook and Instagram as “extremist” this week and the authorities have blocked or shut down independent media in attempts to silence dissent.

