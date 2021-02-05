(Bloomberg) -- Russia ordered diplomats from Poland, Germany and Sweden to leave the country after declaring them persona non grata Friday for their “recorded participation” in protests against the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The Foreign Ministry summoned envoys from the three European Union nations over the “unacceptable” attendance of the unnamed diplomats at rallies in St. Petersburg and Moscow on Jan. 23, according to a statement on its website. It didn’t say how many diplomats would have to leave Russia.

The expulsion of the diplomats “is in no way justified and further damages relations with Europe,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an emailed statement. The German envoy was performing his duties to gather information in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and “if the Russian Federation does not reconsider this step, it will not go unanswered,” Maas said.

The action was announced hours after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, the bloc’s first high-level talks in Russia since 2017. He criticized Russia’s imprisonment of Navalny and the detention of thousands of protesters at rallies in dozens of cities since Jan. 23, the biggest unauthorized anti-government demonstrations in a decade.

A Moscow court jailed Navalny on Tuesday for 2 years and 8 months, drawing U.S. and European condemnation. He was detained in mid-January as he returned from Germany, where he recovered from a near-fatal poisoning that he and Western governments blamed on President Vladimir Putin’s security services. The Kremlin denies responsibility.

