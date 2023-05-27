You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
21h ago
Russia Expels Hundreds of German Government Employees
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of German government employees based in Russia, among them diplomats, teachers and personnel of cultural institutions, will have to leave the country next month after Moscow imposed a cap on foreign staff, Germany’s foreign ministry said.
The decision will lead to a “a big cut in all areas of our presence in Russia,” with employees compelled to leave in the first week of June, a spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry said. The expulsions were first reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Germany will introduce a similar limit on the number of Russian state employees in Germany, the spokeswoman said. Russia announced the staff limit in April after Germany had expelled a number of Russian diplomats.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:26
Alberta election: What are the frontrunners' plans for oil and gas?
-
5:18
Jason Del Vicario's Top Picks: May 26, 2023
-
8:44
Freedom Mobile unveils first nationwide plan following Rogers-Shaw deal
-
5:37
Disconnect between employers, employees on in-office work: Survey
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?