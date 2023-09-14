Russia Expels Two US Diplomats in Row Over Ex-Consulate Employee

(Bloomberg) -- Russia expelled two US diplomats it accused of “illegal activities” and contact with a consulate worker Moscow has accused of collecting sensitive information.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy Thursday to declare the two diplomats “persona non grata” for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Russia’s domestic security service, known as the FSB, earlier sought to question the two employees of the US Embassy’s political department, Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein, in the case of a former US consulate employee who pleaded guilty to gathering confidential information, the state-run Tass news service reported.

The FSB accused Robert Shonov, who used to work at the consulate in Vladivostok, of carrying out assignments for Sillin and Bernstein, according to Tass.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in Washington that all three of the workers were just doing their jobs. “Yet again, Russia has chosen confrontation and escalation over constructive diplomatic engagement,” Miller said, adding that the US will “respond appropriately.”

Even before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Washington and Moscow carried out several rounds of diplomatic expulsions as relations between the two countries deteriorated. Since the war, the US and its allies have imposed sanctions against Moscow aimed at isolating the country over its aggression.

The ministry said Sillin and Bernstein have seven days to leave the country.

--With assistance from Courtney McBride.

(Updates with US response in fifth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.