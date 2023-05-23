You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 23, 2023
Russia Extends US Reporter’s Detention on Spying Charges
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by another three months on allegations of espionage, in a case that’s stoked tensions between Russia and the US.
Gershkovich, 31, will remain in custody until Aug. 30, the Lefortovo court ordered in response to a request by investigators at a closed-door hearing, the Interfax news service reported.
He’s the first American reporter to be held on allegations of espionage since the Cold War. The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, detained Gershkovich on March 29 in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals Mountains region and accused him of spying, a charge that carries a 20-year maximum sentence in Russia.
He was brought to the Lefortovo prison in Moscow, where he’s currently being held.
The Kremlin said he was caught “red handed,” but has provided no evidence. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations.
Putin Approved Arrest of US Reporter as Hardliners’ Clout Grows
The State Department has formally determined that Gershkovich has been “wrongfully detained,” which opens the way for the US to negotiate on his behalf.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier that the Kremlin was willing to negotiate a swap involving Gershkovich, but only after his trial is concluded.
(Adds US Embassy tweet in penultimate pargraph)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?
-
6:57
Another interest rate hike? Economists divided on Bank of Canada's next step
-
6:23
Demand grows in Canada for short-term fixed-rate mortgages
-
5:37
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
-
5:47
Explained: What is the U.S. debt ceiling