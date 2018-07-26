(Bloomberg) -- A Russian face-recognition tool backed by an ally of President Vladimir Putin reported many successes intercepting criminals at the World Cup, overshadowed by one embarrassing breach.

The technology didn’t prevent members of the Pussy Riot punk band -- among Putin’s biggest critics -- from breaking onto the field during the July 15 France-Croatia final, when the president was in the stands. A Moscow court barred the four band members involved from attending official sports events for three years, Russian news agency Tass reported this week.

The band members weren’t included in the database of suspects, a spokeswoman for NtechLab, the company behind the technology, said by phone on Thursday.

The face-recognition tools were applied to more than 500 CCTV cameras on streets and in stadiums, fan zones and the subway system in several Russian cities during the World Cup. The system led to the detention of more than 180 people from a database, according to a statement from Rostec State Corp., the Russian company that co-owns NtechLab, run by Putin-friendly Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov.

One fan, banned by the court from attending sport events, tried to sneak in five times, using glasses, a cap and hood as camouflage, but still was identified by the software, Rostec said. The system also helped to identify people who stole a sponsor cup meant to award the best player at one of the games and return the award, according to the statement.

