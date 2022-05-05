(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC drew up a new future for its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, the contentious supply link with Germany put on hold by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The gas producer plans to use the project’s onshore facilities in Russia to expand supplies to customers in the northwest of the country, Gazprom said in a statement. However, the new use means only one of Nord Stream 2’s twin pipelines would be immediately available for supplies to the European Union if the bloc reconsiders its opposition to the project.

“If the German side decides on the launch of the offshore gas link Nord Stream 2, only one leg of the gas pipeline can be used at 100% capacity,” Gazprom said. Deliveries via the second leg could only start after 2028, it said.

Gazprom’s statement comes as Europe doubles down on efforts to wean itself off Russian supplies, which last year accounted for roughly 40% of all gas consumed on the continent.

Russia cut off pipeline-gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria last month amid a payments dispute, underscoring the urgency of reducing dependence on Russian deliveries. In response to the concerns, Germany, the single-largest consumer of Russian pipeline gas, signed contracts Thursday to charter four floating terminals to import liquefied natural gas.

Nord Stream 2, set to carry as much as 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year to Germany across the Baltic Sea, was ready to start full-scale deliveries in December despite U.S. sanctions. Approval from the German energy regulator and EU officials were the last hurdles for the project.

However, Germany reversed its support for the pipeline in February after Russia recognized two separatist regions of Ukraine as sovereign states. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked the Economy Ministry to withdraw its assessment that the Russian project didn’t pose a threat to security of energy supply.

Germany’s move prompted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to describe Nord Stream 2 as “currently dead at the bottom of the sea.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.