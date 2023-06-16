(Bloomberg) -- Russia fired a barrage of missiles toward Kyiv on Friday as a delegation of African leaders arrived for talks on their peace initiative with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine said it downed 12 missiles over the capital region around the time South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine by rail from Poland and traveled to the capital. Ramaphosa and other African leaders have floated a proposal that they say could help bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, but details have been scant.

“Russia’s missile attack happened exactly when leaders of African countries arrived to the capital,” Andriy Yermak, the chief of Zelenskiy’s staff, said on Telegram.

At least six people were wounded, three private houses were ruined and 28 other houses were damaged by the debris of Russian missiles, Kyiv region authorities said. A spokesman for South African presidency said the delegation didn’t hear any explosions; Russia’s missiles were shot down away from the city center.

The African leaders - like those in France, China or any country seeking to mediate - will face an uphill battle to convince the warring sides to lay down their weapons in a conflict that’s nearing the 16-month mark. Zelenskiy has repeatedly rejected any deal that entails his country ceding territory to Russia. Moscow is also unlikely to agree to conditions for a troop withdrawal.

Ramaphosa arrived in Poland Thursday, and a plane carrying members of his security team with about 100 people on board was detained at Warsaw airport. Members of the delegation decided to stay on the plane after they were found to be carrying firearms without authorization from Poland, according to the Eastern European nation’s border guard.

After Ukraine, the African delegation is expected to travel to St. Petersburg for talks with Russia over the weekend.

African nations have been severely affected by the conflict, which has disrupted the global trade of grains and fertilizers. About half of Africa’s 55 nations have supported United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion.

Although South Africa says it’s adopted a “non-aligned” position toward the conflict, US Ambassador Reuben Brigety last month accused Pretoria of supplying weapons to Russia, an allegation it denies.

South Africa is also due to host a summit of BRICs nations in August, but as a member of the International Criminal Court would be obliged to execute an arrest warrant the tribunal has issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends.

--With assistance from Amogelang Mbatha, Piotr Skolimowski and Daryna Krasnolutska.

(Updates with details of Russian attack in the fourth paragraph, Ramaphosa’s plane detained in Poland in sixth)

