(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the U.S. on Venezuela, condemning the American threats against the Latin American nation’s "legitimate government."

The U.S. actions are "blunt interference in international affairs of a sovereign state," Lavrov said in a phone call with his counterpart Michael Pompeo. "Destructive external influence under hypocritical pretext of humanitarian aid has nothing to do with democracy," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

The U.S. offered consultations on the issue and Russia is ready for them under the U.N. principles, according to the statement. The call was initiated from the U.S. side, and the officials agreed to continue contacts on Syria, Afghanistan and Korea.

