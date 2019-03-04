(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree formally suspending compliance with a landmark 1987 nuclear disarmament treaty, the Kremlin said, a month after the Russian leader announced his country would pull out of the pact in response to a similar step by the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Feb. 1 said the U.S. was suspending its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, starting the clock for withdrawal six months later, justifying the decision as a consequence of years of violations by Russia.

The two former Cold War rivals’ moves add to tensions between them and has provoked concerns about a renewed arms race amid the likelihood that another key nuclear disarmament agreement may not be extended when it expires in 2021.

U.S. officials have said Washington plans to deploy conventional short and medium-sized missiles in Europe that had been banned under the INF treaty, which would trigger a tit-for-tat Russian response. Last month, Putin warned that Russia is developing new weapons that would be able to strike the U.S. as quickly as American medium-range missiles could hit Russian targets.

To contact the reporter on this story: Henry Meyer in Moscow at hmeyer4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.