(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Robert Fico could solidify his hold on power if Slovaks pick his ally to be the next president in this weekend’s election.

Fico returned to the helm of the small east European country last year, joining Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as the most pro-Russia leader in the region.

He has already irked the European Union mainstream and its allies by criticizing NATO and saying he intends to normalize ties with Moscow. His attempt to push through a criminal law overhaul, meanwhile, triggered protests across Slovakia and a warning from Brussels about safeguarding the rule of law.

If parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini maintains his lead in the March 23 election and wins in a runoff two weeks later — probably against former foreign minister Ivan Korcok who is closer to the liberal opposition — checks and balances that have kept Fico in line may disappear.

Presidents play a largely ceremonial role in Slovakia, a member of the 27-nation EU and NATO. But that person is also the top commander of the armed forces and appoints judges and central bankers. And with the power to veto, presidents can slow down legislation and ask the constitutional court to question laws.

Outgoing President Zuzana Caputova, a human rights lawyer, used those tactics in February to suspend part of the criminal code overhaul, which makes it harder to investigate and punish corruption.

But 48-year-old Pellegrini has indicated he doesn’t intend to act in the same way with other controversial plans, including one that would give Fico control over the public service broadcaster — setting up a potential battle with the EU that may ultimately scrutinize the aid it gives to Slovakia, just as it did with Hungary and Poland.

The idea of a counterbalance to the government “is absolutely wrong” and promises only “conflict between institutions of this state,” Pellegrini said in January, as he announced his candidacy.

Caputova’s relations with Fico were frosty and full of disdain. He openly labeled her “the American agent” and said nothing when a crowd of his supporters called her a “whore.” She decided to not seek another five-year term.

Although the first round of the election will likely be tight, Pellegrini is forecast to pick up votes from the supporters defeated nationalist candidates in the second round.

On the stump he’s already been trying to charm that segment of the electorate, which largely backs Fico’s pro-Russian stance.

The conservative country of 5.3 million people shares a border with Ukraine, and many Slovaks worry about spillover from Russia’s war. They also tend to believe that Ukraine or its western allies are to blame for the fighting, not Russia, and trust Russians over Americans — a legacy of the country looking to Moscow in the 19th century to protect small Slavic nations.

Relations between Pellegrini and Fico have not always been so cozy.

Just last summer, when Pellegrini was leading his own party to general elections, he told Bloomberg News in an interview that he couldn’t “imagine sitting together in the same government” with Fico.

Pellegrini took over as premier for two years after Fico was ousted following mass protests over the gangland-style killing of an investigative journalist and his fiancee in 2018. Seeking to distance himself from his former boss, he founded the Voice, or Hlas party, in 2020.

But after Fico became prime minister for a fourth time following elections in September and Pellegrini’s party came in third, the two men joined forces once more.

Looking ahead, there’s no sign from Pellegrini that he would try to distance himself from Fico again.

“I’m offering cooperation with the government as long as it takes care of the people,” he said in February. “I will only rebuke it if it deviates from this mission.”

