(Bloomberg) -- Russia delivered a donated shipment of wheat to Burkina Faso this week, as Moscow bolsters ties with countries on the continent.

The arrival of the 25,000-ton cargo comes as about 100 military personnel from Russia came to the country in the first large deployment to the West African nation. Russia has been extending its influence in the region, and has promised to send free grain to African nations that it has strong ties with.

Russian Ambassador Alexey Saltykov said the delivery highlights efforts to boost cooperation with Burkina Faso and build strategic partnerships across the continent. That includes helping Burkina Faso meet its food and power needs and technological sufficiency, he said.

“It shows Russia’s solidarity for the Burkinabe population and the good, strong relations between our two countries,” Nandy Some Diallo, Burkina Faso’s minister of solidarity and humanitarian action, said at a ceremony in Ouagadougou aired on TV.

Burkina Faso is fighting jihadists and battling a surge in the number of people in need of food due to the insecurity and erratic weather. Last year, France withdrew hundreds of troops from the country, leaving the Russian forces to help the Burkinabe army fight militants.

The grain shipments come as the country’s military government severs ties with former Western allies and moves closer to Russia.

