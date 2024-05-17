(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s attack on a new front in the northeast of Ukraine last week reached as far as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) before being halted by Kyiv’s first line of defense in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenksiy said Ukrainian troops now have enough artillery shells and he appealed to allies to allow Kyiv to use western weapons to strike inside Russia. The assault, aided by dominance in the air, is targeting the town of Vovchansk, Zelenskiy said in Kyiv. Ukraine has built three fortified lines of defense across the line of contact. The third, most-fortified includes concrete structures.

“Our defense forces have stabilized the Russians in the areas where they are located,” the president told reporters in a briefing yesterday evening. “The deepest point of their advance is 10 kilometers. In some areas, there was no advance.”

Kyiv has rushed reinforcements to the region in a bid to neutralize Russia’s biggest ground incursion since 2022, which following weeks of intensified air strikes with glide bombs and ballistic missiles.

