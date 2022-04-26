(Bloomberg) -- Russia has halted gas deliveries to Poland under the Yamal contract, Polish news website Onet.pl reported, citing government sources it didn’t name.

The portal said the information was confirmed by Polish government sources as well as representatives of the country’s dominant gas company PGNiG SA.

The zloty tumbled on the news, weakening as much as 1.5% to 4.71 against the euro. It pared the decline later to trade at 4.68 per euro at 5:18 p.m. in Warsaw.

Poland is ready for potential cuts in gas deliveries and consumers won’t experience shortages on Tuesday, Iwona Dominiak, a spokesperson for the country’s gas system operator Gaz System, told Bloomberg. She said the operator isn’t party to PGNiG’s gas supply contract with Russia’s Gazprom and can’t comment on the Onet.pl report.

Poland won’t pay for Russian gas deliveries in rubles, Piotr Naimski, a government official in charge of strategic energy infrastructure, said earlier on Tuesday.

Spokespeople for the Polish government and PGNiG couldn’t be reached for comment.

