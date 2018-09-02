(Bloomberg) -- Russia took a breather last month, holding crude production near a record high.

The nation pumped an average of 11.21 million barrels per day in August, according to data emailed Sunday by the Russian Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. Volumes were little changed from July, when the country’s output soared to just shy of its post-Soviet record reached in 2016.

Russia has been the main beneficiary from its agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries made two months ago to ease production curbs. The country added nearly 250,000 barrels a day of output in June and July, while its biggest partner in the pact -- Saudi Arabia -- has kept supply below the level it was said to have indicated in June amid concerns over strength of the global demand.

Still, the Saudis pumped more than 10.42 million barrels a day last month, according to two OPEC delegates. That’s an increase of nearly 140,000 barrels from the July output it has reported to OPEC. The cartel is due to disclose its August data on Sept. 12.

Russia plans to maintain production at around 11.2 million barrels a day through to the end of this year, a government official said last month.

The nation’s crude exports rose 1.9 percent compared to July to 5.55 million barrels a day as Russia benefited from record-high oil prices in rubles.

Traders and analysts are scrutinizing Russian and OPEC production levels for clues on whether they will be able to fill a supply gap that’s likely to be created once U.S. sanctions of Iran’s oil exports hit in November. Venezuela’s output has also dropped amid an economic crisis. On the other hand, an ongoing trade dispute between the America and China is creating concerns it will impact demand.

A committee of OPEC and its allies is scheduled to meet in Algeria on Sept. 23 to discuss the market situation.

