(Bloomberg) -- Russia joined the other members of the Arctic Council in a pledge to safeguard and strengthen the inter-governmental body as it handed over its chairmanship to Norway.

Meetings of the Arctic Council, an eight-country group that includes the US, have been put on hold since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Russia’s handover of the rotating chairmanship took place on Thursday in a low-profile event held in Salekhard on the Arctic Circle and online.

The parties recognized “the historic and unique role of the Arctic Council for constructive cooperation, stability and dialog between people in the Arctic region” and acknowledged “the commitment to work to safeguard and strengthen the Arctic Council,” according to a joint statement.

The Arctic Council is the main intergovernmental forum for cooperation on Arctic issues, including climate change, indigenous issues, and governance. In June, it said it would resume work on projects that didn’t involve Russian participation. About 70 projects, representing roughly half of the work approved before February, are running again.

Norway will prioritize “the impacts of climate change, sustainable development and efforts to enhance the well-being of people living in the region” during its two-year leadership, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a website statement.

In a video message, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the council’s fate will depend on “whether we can jointly find ways to continue a civilized dialog to preserve the Arctic as a territory of peace, stability and constructive cooperation.”

