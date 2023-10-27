(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank raised interest rates far more than forecast, alarmed that inflationary risks are still on the rise even after a reimposition of capital controls took pressure off the ruble.

Among the three options considered on Friday, the choice of a 2 percentage point hike represented the largest increase that was on the table, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in Moscow. Policymakers lifted the benchmark for a fourth straight time, bringing it to 15% from 13%.

The ruble extended gains versus the dollar, heading for the best performance in emerging markets.

Speaking after the announcement, Nabiullina said the central bank is sending a “neutral signal” on the future direction of policy but remains prepared to hike rates again if it doesn’t see “a sufficient effect from the tough steps already taken.”

Easing is only possible once there’s a “sustained” decline in inflation, which is expected next year, she said.

The decision brings borrowing costs to the highest since April 2022 and risks tipping the economy into recession. But stabilizing the ruble to get a better grip on inflation has emerged as a key priority for Russia at a time when Vladimir Putin prepares for presidential elections while the war against Ukraine rages into a 21st month.

An additional tightening of monetary policy is needed “to limit the upward deviation of inflation from target and return it to 4% in 2024,” the central bank said in a statement. “Current inflationary pressures have significantly increased to a level above the Bank of Russia’s expectations,” it said.

The central bank also issued updated forecasts that showed inflation will be faster than first anticipated — ending this year in a range of 7%–7.5% — and projects a higher trajectory for rates. The outlook suggested for the first time that price growth could exceed the target next year.

Despite the world’s biggest currency rally over the past month, the central bank is extending a cycle of monetary tightening that began in July when the pace of the ruble’s depreciation was just picking up. The exchange rate later weakened to levels unseen since the aftermath of last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of Russia’s 200-basis-point hike front-loads market expectations of peak policy and will likely prove to be this cycle’s last increase. The move will help cool credit growth, but increases the likelihood of a recession above 70% in 2024. It will, however, also help the central bank bring inflation closer to its 4% target by late 2024 — something it has failed to achieve for the last four years.”

—Alexander Isakov, Russia economist. For more, click here

The government’s decision this month to put up tighter restrictions on the movement of capital, a move initially opposed by the central bank, has succeeded in halting what’s still one of the steepest depreciations in emerging markets in 2023.

But the move came too late to reverse the momentum of inflation that far exceeds the official target. And despite its rally, the ruble has still lost about a fifth of its value against the dollar so far in 2023.

“The purpose of tightening monetary policy is to reduce domestic demand,” said Georgy Vashchenko, deputy director of Freedom Finance Global’s research department. “This will lead to a slowdown in economic growth in 2024, but will help suppress inflation.”

The October announcement by the government — which requires major exporters to sell their foreign earnings on the domestic market for rubles — set down measures that will extend over the next six months, a period encompassing Putin’s campaign for a fifth term in elections scheduled for March.

The stiffer rules bolster the supply of hard currency for an economy drained by capital outflows and a decline in export proceeds. The ruble, which earlier crossed the symbolic 100 per dollar threshold, has gained about 5% since the regulations went into effect, recently trading below 94 against the US currency.

Inflation expectations, which play a critical role in shaping rate decisions, already declined in October for the first time in four months.

A 10% decline in the ruble pushes up inflation by 0.5 to 0.6 percentage point, according to Bank of Russia estimates. The central bank’s analysts have warned that price growth in recent weeks “has followed the high trajectory of 2021” and may exceed the current official forecast of 6%-7% that’s just been upgraded.

“The high pace of inflation and credit volume growth cannot but fuel the central bank’s concerns and desire to bring down the temperature of market expectations a little more,” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital.

(Updates with Nabiullina’s comments starting in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.