(Bloomberg) -- Russia suffered a widespread internet outage affecting users across the country, with access to websites on the local .ru domain down.

The issue was linked to a technical problem with the .ru domain’s global Domain Name System Security Extensions, or DNSSEC, which is used to secure data exchanged in internet protocol networks, Russia’s Digital Ministry said in a statement on Telegram Tuesday.

The ministry said later Tuesday that the problem had been resolved and access restored.

Websites including the most popular local search engine Yandex.ru, ecommerce leaders Ozon.ru and Wildberries.ru, and apps of the country’s biggest banks — Sberbank PJSC and VTB Group — were all affected by the outage, state-run Ria reported, citing Downradar, a traffic monitoring service.

Disruptions were reported in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan and the Sverdlovsk and Novosibirsk regions, Ria said.

Sberbank and VTB didn’t immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. Yandex declined to comment.

