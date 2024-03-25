(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s south with ballistic missiles just hours after striking the country’s capital, while almost half a million households remained without electricity in Odesa and Kharkiv.

Four people were injured in Odesa after two missiles hit a recreational zone in the port city on the Black Sea, ruining two buildings, the city council said on Telegram.

The attacks happened as more than 300,000 households in the city were without power following previous attacks, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Near 200,000 households in the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv, near the Russian border, also had no access to electricity, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Earlier on Monday Vladimir Putin’s forces attacked Kyiv with two ballistic missiles. Even as the country’s air force reported them as downed, the falling debris injured ten people and destroyed a sports hall in the central part of the city, according to Kyiv’s military administration.

Ballistic strikes on Monday followed a series of barrages last week during which Russia hit Ukraine with more than 150 missiles. The massive attack on Friday was the largest strike against the country’s energy grid since the war started more than two years ago. It disrupted power supplies to Kharkiv and damaged a key hydroelectric power plant on Dnipro River.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.