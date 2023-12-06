(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine suffered the largest Russian drone attack in more than ten days on Wednesday as American money for military support may run out amid stalled aid talks in Washington.

Ukrainian air defense downed 41 out of 48 explosive-laden Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight, the country’s Air Force command said on Telegram on Wednesday morning. This marks a slightly worse performance than during the November 25 barrage when Ukraine missed only four out of 75 drones.

Ukraine has been increasingly reliant on small military units, who drive around on trucks to hunt drones, as the country lacks advance air defense to cover all of its territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy canceled his address to the US Senate on Tuesday as lawmakers are split over the new $61 billion war aid package for Kyiv. The White House has cautioned that the US could completely run out of funds to help Ukraine by the end of the calendar year.

