(Bloomberg) -- Russia has charged a US citizen with espionage, the Tass state news agency said, the latest in a rising wave of spy cases.

Gene Spektor, a medical entrepreneur and inventor born in the Soviet Union is currently serving a sentence of 3 1/2 years in a Russian prison for a 2022 conviction in which he pleaded guilty to corruption charges, Tass said. It gave no details of the new allegations.

Spektor could face as much as 20 years in prison if convicted of spying.

The new case adds to series of espionage and criminal cases against other US nationals in what critics say is an effort by the Kremlin to seek leverage for extracting Russian agents who are held by US and its allies.

