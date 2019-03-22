(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia kept interest rates unchanged at a second straight meeting after a currency rally, combined with weak consumer demand, helped blunt a spike in inflation this quarter

The key rate was kept at 7.75 percent, according to a statement on Friday. That matched all 40 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey.

The central bank hiked twice in the second half of last year to preemptively tame inflation ahead of a value-added tax increase that kicked in on Jan. 1. The tax didn’t have as big an impact on prices as expected because retailers took most of the blow.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Moscow.

Key Insights

Annual inflation quickened to 5.2 percent in February, well below the 6 percent level the central bank warned was possible by the beginning of the second quarter, but still above the 4 percent target.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave fresh impetus to a rally in emerging markets this week with a surprise forecast for no rate increases in 2019.

Investors have been piling into Russian bonds as concerns about a potential new round of U.S. sanctions abate, sending the ruble up about 9 percent against the dollar this year. The finance ministry also sold Eurobonds on Thursday.

