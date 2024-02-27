(Bloomberg) -- The co-chairman of Memorial, a Russian human rights group awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and banned by the Kremlin, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oleg Orlov, who was convicted of “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces, denounced the charges against him in a final speech before a Moscow court ordered him jailed on Tuesday.

“I am being tried for a newspaper article in which I called the political regime that’s established in Russia totalitarian and fascist,” Orlov, 70, said. “Some of my friends thought I was exaggerating things too much. But now it’s absolutely clear that I wasn’t exaggerating at all.”

The Kremlin has waged an unprecedented crackdown on critics, driving them into exile or prison, since Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Alexey Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, died Feb. 16 in a maximum-security Arctic prison where he was serving 19 years on extremism and other charges. US President Joe Biden blamed Putin for Navalny’s death, with the anti-corruption campaigner’s family accusing the Russian leader of murder.

Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2022, jointly with rights groups from Ukraine and Belarus. Founded by Soviet-era dissidents including Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov, the group catalogued political repression ranging from Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s mass purges to the persecution of dissent under Putin.

Russia ordered the organization to shut down in December 2021 for failing to identify itself as a “foreign agent” under a strict Russian law.

Orlov initially was fined 150,000 rubles ($1,630) by a district court last year but a retrial was ordered after he appealed. Prosecutors sought an almost three-year sentence, accusing him of hatred toward Russian military personnel.

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy attended the hearing together with European diplomats, the state-run Tass news service reported.

“In previous times his efforts have been awarded at the highest levels,” Tracy said in a statement on the embassy’s website. “In today’s Russia he is being locked away for them.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.