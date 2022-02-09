(Bloomberg) -- Russian inflation accelerated to the highest level in six years in January, adding to pressure on the central bank to increase interest rates further this week.

Consumer prices rose 8.73% in January, the Federal Statistics Service said Wednesday, driven by increases in fruits and vegetables, as well as construction materials and electronics. Price gains also picked up in the week ended Feb. 4, to 0.29% from 0.18% the week before, the agency said.

That central bank has signaled another big increase in rates is possible at Friday’s meeting, after 425 basis points of hikes over the last year failed to reverse the trend in price growth, which is now running more than twice the central bank’s 4% target.

“The inflation peak most likely hasn’t passed yet,” said Dmitry Polevoy, economist at Locko-Invest. “Most likely, it will come in March-April.”

He sees a hike of 100 basis points Friday, with another 50 or more possible in March.

“We expect annual inflation to plateau in the next few months and then gradually decline under the influence of the expected drop in global inflation,” said Olga Belenkaya, economist at Finam in Moscow.

“But already, the central bank’s forecast that the rate will drop to 4-4.5% at the end of 2022 looks practically unattainable,” she said. “Our estimate is 5.2%-5.7%.”

Rising inflation has hit Russians’ living standards. Real disposable incomes were up just 0.5% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year gain for 2021 to 3.1%, the statistics agency said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.