Russia is headed for one of its biggest inflation spikes this century after waves of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine touched off the collapse of the ruble and disrupted trade The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation barring U.S. imports of Russian oil Russia’s VTB Bank PJSC is offering a Chinese yuan savings account with a maximum interest rate of 8% amid sanctions

The European Central Bank is set to decide how it can shield the continent’s economy from the consequences of the war in Ukraine while navigating an unprecedented inflation shock

The world economy has a decent shot at escaping a full re-run of 1970s-style stagflation -- and that’s about as far as the good news goes

The International Monetary Fund approved a $1.4 billion emergency loan for Ukraine to bolster the nation’s economy

The U.K. is facing a choice between borrowing billions more or consigning households and workers to an historic incomes squeeze U.K. trucking companies warn that they must pass on to consumers a jump in fuel costs triggered by the war in Ukraine U.K. starting salaries for permanent staff climbed at the second-fastest rate on record in February

The euro-area economy may need to absorb a 550 billion-euro ($607 billion) surge in the cost of importing energy if prices stay at current levels, according to an analysis by JPMorgan

Serbia is set to hold its benchmark interest rate at a record low for a 14th month, though economists say the market fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine may soon bring tighter monetary policy

Russian and Ukrainian officials exchanged warnings about the risk to gas transit infrastructure, with each side seeking to distance itself from responsibility for any disruptions

A few weeks ago, many economists were eyeing February as the peak in U.S. consumer inflation. Now it’s looking more like a fresh baseline

The cost of manufacturing household goods in Asia is being driven even higher by surging energy and commodities prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

