(Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart, Mark Esper, and invited him to the World War II victory parade in Moscow in late June, according to an emailed statement from the Defense Ministry.

Shoigu and Esper also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing the potential for conflict in Syria, Afghanistan, and international security treaties, the ministry said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Russia said it saw no readiness from the U.S. to extend a key nuclear pact.

Russia had to delay the 75th Victory Day parade from May 9 to June 24 because of the pandemic. Now, the Kremlin is resending official invitations to foreign leaders.

