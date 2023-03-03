(Bloomberg) -- Russia will reduce the amount of foreign currency it plans to sell through early April as energy revenues show signs of stabilizing despite restrictions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Finance Ministry said Friday it will sell 119.8 billion rubles ($1.6 billion) during the March. 7-April 6 period under a budgetary mechanism aimed at insulating the economy from the ups and downs in oil prices. The amount is over 40% less than in the previous month.

With the bulk of its international reserves frozen by US and European sanctions, the yuan is the main asset Russia can still use to conduct sales from its wealth fund to cover spending.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Currency sales will decrease by May and currency purchases will begin in July.”

—Alexander Isakov, Russia economist.

Currency sales may be as low as $500 million in April before the Finance Ministry switches to purchasing foreign exchange, according to Bloomberg Economics, which estimates it may start accumulating yuan at a rate of $500 million to $700 million a month in the second half of the year.

(Updates with economist comments.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.