(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s government accused Russia of wielding natural gas flows as a “weapon” after cutting off flows and said the European Union member state will stand by existing contracts in defiance of the Kremlin’s demand for payments in rubles.

Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said Bulgaria, which imports almost all of its natural gas from Russia, hasn’t violated the terms of its payments after making a dollar transaction earlier this month. Russia’s failure to deliver supplies would be a violation of existing agreements, he said.

“Bulgaria won’t hold negotiations under pressure, with its head held low,” Nikolov told reporters in Sofia on Wednesday. While he didn’t confirm the halt of physical flows, Nikolov said consumption restrictions were not currently necessary and the nation of 7 million had gas security for a month.

European gas prices surged more than 20% as Russia’s Gazprom PJSC confirmed that it halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria, saying it will keep supplies turned off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demand for rubles -- a dramatic escalation with Europe as its invasion of Ukraine presses forward.

“It’s clear that at the moment natural gas is used more as a political and economic weapon in the current war, and not in the context of legal-commercial relations,” Nikolov said.

Russia’s decision to target Bulgaria was remarkable. While Poland has been vocal in calling out the Kremlin, the government in Sofia has remained on the sidelines -- refusing to send weapons or military aid to Ukraine -- because of divisions within the fractious coalition about how to proceed. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian Socialist party has threatened to leave coalition if it sends weapons.

