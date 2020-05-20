(Bloomberg) -- Russia made the most of historically low borrowing costs to fund its stimulus plans, selling the most debt at a single auction on record.

The Finance Ministry sold 112 billion rubles of bonds due in October 2027 ($1.6 billion) at its first auction on Wednesday. Bids reached 149 billion rubles as the prospect of deeper interest-rate cuts bolstered demand, while local banks may have bought the debt to use as collateral in long-term repo auctions with the central bank.

Russia is joining governments around the world in ramping up debt sales to fund coronavirus stimulus plans. With one of the lowest debt loads globally, the country has plenty of room to increase borrowing, while a recovery in crude prices has helped boost demand.

The prospect of rate cuts make Russian bonds more attractive, according to Cristian Maggio the head of emerging-market research at TD Securities in London. “If yields go lower, that’s a good investment.”

Yields on 10-year Russian government bonds traded near 5.45% on Wednesday, the lowest since records began in 2007. The ruble is at the highest level versus the dollar in two months, supported in part by inflows to the bond market.

The central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 5.5% last month and has hinted at a possible percentage point of easing in June. Economists at Citibank in Moscow said last week that Russia could cut interest rates to as low as 3%.

