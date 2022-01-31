(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas market is awaiting fresh clues on supply from Russia, after the nation booked zero capacity to ship the fuel to the region through a major pipeline next month.

Gazprom PJSC confirmed that no flows are expected on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe link to Germany because no capacity was allocated at a day-ahead auction. Supplies through that route have been halted for the past 42 days, the longest on record.

Gas has been sent in reverse of its usual direction eastward to Poland, via the Mallnow station in Germany, where the Yamal-Europe link terminates. Gazprom can still use further daily allocations to resume westward shipments through the pipeline -- as it did in December before the Mallnow flow changed course. However, uncertainty over curbed Russian supplies are heightening already volatile prices.

Traders are also watching for any further geopolitical developments in Ukraine and the potential for conflict to interrupt energy flows.

Increased liquefied natural gas arrivals in Europe and mild weather have eased pressure on prices in recent days. However, in January, Russia’s gas shipments through Ukraine have been lower and no extra capacity to ship the fuel was booked at day-ahead auctions on Monday.

Gazprom has said it is meeting all contractual obligations to customers in Europe and reduced flows are because demand has fallen.

