Russia Keeps Rates on Hold But Says More Cuts Are Possible

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank kept interest rates on hold for a second straight month, but left open the possibility of future cuts as an economic recovery falters.

The benchmark interest rate was left at 4.25%, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The decision was forecast by 34 out of 40 economists in a Bloomberg survey, with the rest expecting a 25 basis-point reduction.

“The epidemiological situation globally and in Russia is worsening,” the central bank said in the statement. “If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of further key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings.”

An economic slump this year has left more space for further monetary easing after 200 basis points of rate cuts since January, but a reduction now could have exacerbated a recent slide in the ruble. The currency has weakened more than 6.5% in the past three months on concern that Democrat Joe Biden will take a harder line on Russia if he wins the U.S. presidential election.

The ruble’s slump has increased short-term proinflationary factors, although disinflationary risks still prevail over the medium term, according to the statement. The bank raised its forecast for average oil prices this year to $41 a barrel for Russia’s benchmark Urals blend from $38 a barrel.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Moscow time.

The statement suggests a slightly higher pace of year-end inflation, now seen at 3.9%-4.2%, compared with the previous forecast of 3.7%-4.2%. The central bank targets price growth of 4%.

The economy is expected to contract 4.2% this year, according to another Bloomberg survey. A recovery in the third quarter is slowing as coronavirus cases hit record levels while the government cuts back on stimulus programs.

What Our Economists Say:

“Caution prevailed, but policy makers still see room to cut rates. They may pull the trigger in December, with the recovery losing momentum and underlying price pressure looking soft.”

--Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics

The central bank warned that the situation in external financing and commodity markets remains vulnerable, while “increased volatility” including from geopolitical factors can persist in the near future.

Biden said in a presidential debate on Thursday that any country that interferes in U.S. elections will “pay a price,” adding that it’s clear Russia has already been involved.

“Whether the policy rate will be lowered at the last meeting this year on Dec. 18 will to a large degree depend on who wins the U.S. presidential election,” said Piotr Matys, a London-based strategist at Rabobank. A Biden win “would limit room for a rate cut in December.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.