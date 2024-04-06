(Bloomberg) -- Kharkiv faced another missile attack overnight as Russian forces leverage the proximity of the Ukraine’s second-largest city to its border to inflict ongoing damage.

The strike came as Kyiv’s top military officials spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to once again urge military support and amid reports Kremlin ground troops are making critical advances in Ukraine’s east.

Six people were killed and 11 wounded as two S-300 missiles fired from Russia’s neighboring Belgorod region hit a residential area in the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, the prosecutor general’s office said on Telegram.

“This strike against peaceful residents of Kharkiv is more proof of Russia being a terrorist state,” city mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

The attack underlines the dangers to the city with a prewar population of close to 1.5 million situated close to the Russian border.

Nine high-rise apartment blocks were damaged in the latest strike along with two kindergartens, two schools, and dozens of local stores, according to Terekhov. More than 3,600 windows were shattered by the force of the strike.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv again later on Saturday, dropping a guided bomb on the same part of the city, killing one civilian and injuring another, according to Telegram statements from Terekhov and regional governor Oleh Synehubov. Separately, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit the Odesa region, killing one civilian and damaging an office building, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

In total, Ukraine downed three out of six missiles and 28 out of 32 drones fired by Russian forces overnight, Air Force command said on Telegram. Yet the S-300 missiles, initially designed by the Soviets to hit aerial targets, escaped Ukraine’s air defenses in the close-range attack on Kharkiv.

Separately, four people were killed and 23 injured in Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s south in a missile attack on Friday, the interior ministry said on Telegram. The strike targeted a relief center for war refugees, according to regional authorities.

Even as Western partners have provided Ukraine with advanced air defense systems, their number isn’t sufficient to ensure full protection to major cities.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called for more air defense systems and missiles in a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday. Statements on their social network accounts didn’t elaborate on prospects of getting the aid.

Zelenskiy also met with a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers on Friday as Congress remains deadlocked on funding additional military aid to Ukraine.

“Our partners must witness firsthand what is happening in Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I emphasized the vital need for the United States Congress to promptly adopt a decision to further support our state.”

Along with continued airstrikes including bombardments of energy infrastructure, Kremlin forces have recently stepped up the tempo of their ground operations in Ukraine’s east.

Russian forces are using their superiority in air force, missiles and availability of artillery ammunition in order to advance a goal of occupying all of the Donetsk region, Syrskyi said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

Kremlin troops are launching offensive operations round-the-clock, he said, with some of the most fierce fighting taking place east of Chasiv Yar, where Russian units are trying to break through Ukrainian defenses in the city.

“Russian forces appear to have intensified their efforts west of Bakhmut to seize Chasiv Yar,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in a daily update. Chasiv Yar, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, is considered strategically important.

(Updates with details of new attacks in seventh paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.