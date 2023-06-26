(Bloomberg) -- Moscow lifted counter-terror measures that were put in place during mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny.

The ruble opened weaker versus the dollar in early trading, while elsewhere in global markets there were few signs of alarm. Prigozhin’s turnaround from his advance toward Moscow defused the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s almost quarter-century grip on power.

All times are CET

European Gas Prices Jump on Supply Fears (8:30 a.m.)

European natural gas prices jumped 8% on Monday as the mutiny injected new supply fears into an already volatile market.

Europe has dramatically reduced its dependence on Russian pipeline gas — helped by the destruction of the Nord Stream route last year — but it still imports large amounts of Russian LNG.

The reaction in oil markets was much more muted, and gold — usually a haven trade — just inched higher. Grain also gained as traders assessed the impact on major supplier Russia and also on a precarious deal that allows Ukrainian grain to reach export markets.

Moscow Lifts Counter-Terror Regime (8:17 a.m.)

Moscow lifted the so-called counter-terror regime that was put in place Saturday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. Regions of Moscow and Voronezh also removed special security measures activated as the Wagner group mutiny started.

Moscow will hold postponed school graduation celebrations on July 1, Sobyanin added.

Moscow Exchange Due to Operate as Usual (7:40 a.m.)

The Moscow Exchange is due to operate normally after Mayor Sobyanin declared Monday a non-working day in the capital in response to the Wagner revolt. The central bank is due to report an estimate of inflation expectations for June.

Shoigu Surfaces to Visit Ukraine Front (7:03 a.m.)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the front in Ukraine and heard a report on the western grouping of Russian armed forces, according to the Interfax news service.

This is the first time the ministry has reported on Shoigu’s whereabouts since the mutiny by Prigozhin, who demanded the removal of Shoigu and army Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The statement, as reported by Russian news wires, had no mention of its timing.

Ruble Weakens in Early Trade, Markets Calm (6:06 a.m.)

The ruble weakened over 2% to around the 87 per dollar level in early trading Monday. Local banks had priced the currency at over 100 rubles on Saturday as tensions grew, the highest since early in the Ukraine invasion, before bringing rates back after Prigozhin halted his advance toward Moscow.

The currency has fallen more than 12% this year.

Elsewhere in global markets there were few signs of alarm, with stocks little changed and currency trading mixed. Shares of Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC fell as much as 2.9% in Hong Kong before paring losses on Monday.

Australia to Provide Aid Package to Kyiv (4:27 a.m.)

Australia said it would provide a package of aid valued at about $74 million to Ukraine in response to its request for vehicles and ammunition.

China Backs Russian ‘National Stability’ (2:12 a.m.)

China said it supports Russia’s actions to maintain national stability in a brief statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, who described the weekend’s mutiny as “Russia’s internal affair.”

The statement came after Foreign Minister Qin Gang met in Beijing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. It expanded on an earlier comment from Beijing that the pair had exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.

The latest events in Russia were covered by Chinese state media, with the People’s Daily and CCTV both running stories as the news developed. Global Times published an article by former editor-in-chief Hu Xijin analyzing what scenarios the uprising could lead to, including regime change.

Wagner Group Remains in Luhansk, Ukraine Says (1:30 a.m.)

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said he’s not seeing any exodus of Wagner’s group from the Luhansk region, where its main forces are concentrated.

“My understanding is that they haven’t completed initial tasks and agreements yet and they don’t have a vision of new logistics,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

There’s a need to wait and assess possible changes in Russia’s military, as the Wagner’s group was “really much more aggressive and competent on the battlefields,” he said.

Biden, Zelenskiy Discuss Wagner Mutiny (9:33 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said he discussed a “further expansion of defense cooperation” with US President Joe Biden in a phone call, including air defense and long-range weapons.

“The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” he said on Twitter.

