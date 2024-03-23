(Bloomberg) -- Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a crew to the International Space Station following a failed attempt earlier this week.

The Soyuz MS-25 mission is expected to dock at ISS on March 25 at 6:10 p.m. Moscow time, according to a Telegram post by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, which broadcast the launch.

Russian commander Oleg Novitskiy, Belorussian Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson are on board. The first two, plus NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, are scheduled to return on April 6.

The launch was originally planned for March 21 and was canceled seconds before the take off due to issues with of the rocket’s electrical power system, Roscosmos said.

That was the first time in history Russia had to abort the launch of a manned spaceship just before the take off, Kommersant newspaper reported, citing industry’s experts. The Soviet Union had a similar episode in 1969.

The delay in Soyuz’s launch is the latest in a series of setbacks for Roscosmos, which has lost many foreign customers since 2022. In August, a Russian robotic spacecraft crashed while attempting to land near the moon’s south pole.

