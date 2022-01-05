Jan 5, 2022
Russia-Led Bloc to Send Troops to Kazakhstan Amid Protests
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia and its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization will send “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan, where anti-government protests have swept the country in recent days, the Kremlin said in a statement early Thursday.
The deployment comes after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed for assistance to quell the unrest, which he blamed on “terrorist bands.” The CSTO is dominated by Russia and also includes Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
Citing “threats to the national security and sovereignty” of Kazakhstan caused “in part by intervention from abroad,” the CSTO decided to deploy “peacekeeping forces” for a “limited period with the goal of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in the country,” the statement on the Kremlin website said. It didn’t include any details on the size of the deployment.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
