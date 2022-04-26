(Bloomberg) -- Russia sowed land mines and booby traps in areas of Ukraine as it withdrew from some areas, making it harder to resettle parts of the country until the deserted battle zones are painstakingly cleared, according to the head of a humanitarian organization.

“It is quite shocking to see burned-out tanks, destroyed houses, forestry blocks damaged, crops not planted, factories that cannot produce wealth, and this is what we need to be there for now, to start clearing out,” James Cowan, chief executive officer of the HALO Trust, said in an interview Tuesday with David Westin on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.”

Cowan, a retired British general, was in Ukraine last week. He said the Russian army’s withdrawal from areas surrounding Kyiv, the capital, means the clearing of land mines and unexploded ordnance can begin in earnest. HALO recruits and trains local men and women to clear mines in their own communities so they can rebuild their lives in the aftermath of war. It has more than 400 such staff in Ukraine -- and was working there before the latest conflict erupted.

Cowan -- who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan -- compared aspects of the conflict in Ukraine to World War I.

“What we’re seeing in the Donbas is likely to be a much more set-piece, conventional conflict, fought at a distance with artillery, with trench systems akin to the first world war,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia, itself a key agricultural exporter, is deliberately targeting farmland, placing mines in fields and destroying equipment and storage facilities. Ukraine is the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil and ranks among the top six exporters of wheat, corn, chicken and honey.

