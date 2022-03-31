(Bloomberg) -- Russia lifted the short-selling ban on local equities on Thursday, removing one of the measures that helped limit the declines in the stock market after a record long shutdown.

Professional market participants, including brokers and banks, are now able to short some of the biggest Russian equities, including Gazprom PJSC and Sberbank PJSC, while the clients of brokers, including retail investors, will continue to be restricted from short sales, the Moscow Exchange said.

The Bank of Russia also said equities trading hours will be extended from a shortened four-hour session to the regular schedule of 9:50 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. Moscow time, according to a website statement.

The MOEX Russia Index jumped as much as 4.2% on Thursday, with gas giant Gazprom and oil producer Lukoil PJSC leading the gains.

Since reopening from a month-long shutdown last Thursday, Russian stocks have gained over 5% and their daily moves have been limited. Prior to the resumption of trading, the Russian government took measures, including preventing foreigners from exiting local equities and banning short selling, to avoid a repeat of the 33% slump seen on the first day of the Ukraine invasion last month. Russian equities are the world’s worst performers so far this year.

The restriction on foreigners’ transactions in any Russian securities remains in place, and the Bank of Russia said in emailed comments on Wednesday that this ban is open-ended.

