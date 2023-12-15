(Bloomberg) -- Russia is set to hike its key rate for the fifth time in a row on Friday as the central bank copes with rising prices that have far outstripped its inflation target.

Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the benchmark will be raised by 100 basis points to 16%, while Goldman Sachs International forecasts even more aggressive tightening to 17% at the Bank of Russia’s last meeting this year. Five out of 13 of those surveyed believe borrowing costs will remain unchanged despite a spike in inflation.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who has doubled the key rate since July, indicated in October that further tightening is possible if policymakers don’t see evidence that the steps taken so far are having the desired effect. Since then, price growth in Russia has accelerated to hit the upper band of the central bank’s inflation forecast for this year.

“Taking into account November’s data, year-end inflation is highly likely to exceed the Bank of Russia’s forecast of 7-7.5%,” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital.

High inflation is hitting the population’s disposable income — a sore spot for the Kremlin ahead of March elections in which it hopes to demonstrate broad support for Vladimir Putin, who declared last week that he’ll run for a fifth term as president. The central bank sees a combination of factors behind rising prices, including domestic demand which is increasingly exceeding the country’s ability to expand production of goods and services, rapid credit growth and budget spending.

In the week from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, price growth in Russia stood at 7.47% in annual terms, staying close to the central bank’s worst-case scenario for this year, Economy Ministry data released Wednesday showed. Inflation expectations, a key metric for monetary policymakers, last month surged to the highest level since February, despite recent appreciation in the ruble. Since the start of December, the national currency again began to weaken after what was the most successful November in at least 20 years.

“The odds are skewed in favor of the Bank of Russia ending an eventful year with a rate hike based on recently published data that showed prevailing inflationary pressure and rising inflation expectations,” said Piotr Matys, an analyst at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd. in London.

At the same time, a December rate hike could be the bank’s last for a while, according to Bloomberg Economics, putting an end to the current cycle of tightening monetary policy in Russia that included a surprise 200 basis-point increase in October.

The central bank acknowledges policymakers may need to maintain high rates for a long time to return inflation to the 4% target, even if they stop raising them. The Bank of Russia’s own forecasts suggest the average benchmark will be between 12.5%-14.5% next year.

Donets does not exclude the possibility that, “unlike at previous meetings, the option of leaving the rate unchanged will also be on the table” at Friday’s meeting. At the very least, she expects a turn toward more dovish rhetoric in comments by the bank after the decision.

