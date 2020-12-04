(Bloomberg) -- Russia lost a bid to suspend enforcement of $57 billion in damages and interest won by former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. as the government awaits its final appeal against the arbitration award late next year.

The Dutch Supreme Court’s decision on Friday follows The Hague Court of Appeal’s February ruling to reinstate the record damages in the 15-year legal saga that has raged between the Kremlin and the owners of what was once Russia’s biggest oil company.

After the earlier $50 billion damages ruling in 2014, former Yukos shareholders sought to seize assets in countries including France, Belgium, the U.S. and India. In Belgium and France, state assets that had been frozen were unblocked following Russian protests.

In May, the Russian Justice Ministry said the damages now amount to $57 billion including interest.

The Kremlin has said it isn’t bound by the award, which amounts to about a tenth of its international reserves. Russia’s appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court challenging the ruling is to be heard in late 2021.

While the Dutch ruling on allowing asset freezes applies only to the Netherlands, it’s likely to be taken into account by other jurisdictions.

