(Bloomberg) -- The Russian government may lodge a World Trade Organization complaint against Lithuania to review the European Union’s restrictions on Kaliningrad, according to a report published state-run Russian news service Tass.

The EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia and revoked its most-favored-nation trading rights in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine. That triggered a dispute in June as Lithuania adopted those restrictions and eventually set a three-year ceiling on the transit of steel and other sanctioned goods to the Russian enclave.

On Wednesday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda dismissed the Tass report, telling reporters in Brussels that “if Russia wants to trade more freely and to return to a more normal regime with the world, the minimum it must do is withdraw all its armed forces from Ukraine, pay reparations, and reconstruct its ruined economy.”

The Russian mission to the WTO didn’t immediately respond and a WTO spokesman declined to comment.

If Moscow follows through with the dispute, it would likely draw comparisons to a 2019 WTO ruling that favored Russia in a national security fight over Moscow’s restrictions on Ukrainian goods in transit.

The landmark ruling was noteworthy because it said WTO members can define their essential security interests but the WTO may review whether a country’s national-security claim was not made in good faith.

Russia largely won the case by arguing its restrictions were permitted under the WTO’s national security exemption — a previously taboo provision of WTO trade law that permits nations to take “any action which it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests.”

It’s possible that the EU cites the ruling and argues that its measures are permitted because Lithuania’s relations with Russia constitute an “emergency in international relations.”

